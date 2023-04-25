Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP seek pickup after SUV forced off County Road 28 in Port Hope area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 4:58 pm
A SUV crashed on County Road 28 in Port Hope on April 23, 2023. OPP believed the vehicle was forced off the roadway by another vehicle which fled the scene. View image in full screen
A SUV crashed on County Road 28 in Port Hope on April 23, 2023. OPP believed the vehicle was forced off the roadway by another vehicle which fled the scene. Northumberland OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Northumberland OPP believe a SUV that crashed Sunday night was forced off County Road 28 in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont.

According to police, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported collision between a SUV and a pickup truck. However, officers only found a SUV in the ditch just north of County Road 9 near the border with Hamilton Township.

Read more: 1 airlifted following County Road 28 collision south of Peterborough: police

OPP say occupants in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The investigation determined that an altercation earlier had occurred between several males at a pond in the area of Zion Lion Road in Millbrook, north of Port Hope.

Police say the altercation continued when the individuals left the area in an SUV and grey or silver-coloured newer model pickup truck.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It’s alleged while travelling southbound on County Road 28, the pickup truck struck the SUV and forced it off the roadway. The driver of the pickup truck then drove off.

“The fail-to-remain newer model silver or grey pickup truck may have fresh front-end damage because of this incident,” OPP said Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

More on Crime
CrashCollisionPort HopeRoad RageNorthumberland OPPMillbrookFail to RemainCounty Road 28Port Hope Ontariofailure to remainCounty Road 28 CollisionPort Hope Crashintentional crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers