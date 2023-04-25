OPP seek pickup after SUV forced off County Road 28 in Port Hope area

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP believe a SUV that crashed Sunday night was forced off County Road 28 in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont.

According to police, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported collision between a SUV and a pickup truck. However, officers only found a SUV in the ditch just north of County Road 9 near the border with Hamilton Township.

OPP say occupants in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The investigation determined that an altercation earlier had occurred between several males at a pond in the area of Zion Lion Road in Millbrook, north of Port Hope.

Police say the altercation continued when the individuals left the area in an SUV and grey or silver-coloured newer model pickup truck.

It’s alleged while travelling southbound on County Road 28, the pickup truck struck the SUV and forced it off the roadway. The driver of the pickup truck then drove off.

“The fail-to-remain newer model silver or grey pickup truck may have fresh front-end damage because of this incident,” OPP said Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.