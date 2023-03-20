1 airlifted following County Road 28 collision south of Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m. officers responded to the collision near Cedar Valley Road and near the Baxter Creek Golf Club in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Police say one person was trapped in a vehicle and was extricated by firefighters.

The victim was first transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Bad collision on Hwy. 28 south of the 115. Road likely closed for several hours between Cedar Valley Rd and 6th Line.

Just like that, 6 officers tied up to render aid and investigate. — Chief Stu Betts, Peterborough Police Service (@PtboChiefBetts) March 18, 2023

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. County Road 28 was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca