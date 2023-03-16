Menu

Crime

2 arrested after stolen SUV crashes on Hwy. 115: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 1:33 pm
File photo. Keys in the ignition of a vehicle.
File photo. Keys in the ignition of a vehicle. File / Getty Images
Two people face theft charges following a crash on Highway 115 south of Peterborough, Ont., earlier this week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, officers responded to reports that an SUV had entered the highway’s centre median just south of County Road 10 in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Officers located two occupants who police said were unable to “fully explain” how they ended up in the median. Further investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day from the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Read more: Driver attempts U-turn on Hwy. 401 during police pursuit, crashes and is arrested: Durham police

A 50-year-old Oshawa man and a 31-year-old of no fixed address were each arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

They were both released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 3.

