Crime

Driver attempts U-turn on Hwy. 401 during police pursuit, crashes and is arrested: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 4:55 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
File photo of flashing lights on a police vehicle. kali9 / iStock
A Montreal man was arrested early Friday after he attempted a U-turn on Highway 401 and crashed while being chased by police, officers say.

Durham Regional Police said at around 4:40 a.m., officers observed a Dodge Ram heading east on Highway 401 near Holt Road in Bowmanville and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

Police said the driver then tried to do a U-turn on the 401 but crashed into the centre median before fleeing on foot.

Trending Now

Read more: 15-year-old boy charged in connection with Pickering robbery: police

He was found a short distance away and was arrested. Police said the vehicle was stolen.

Thirty-nine-year-old Montreal resident Alimohamed Husein was charged with flight from a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation, and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was held for a bail hearing.

