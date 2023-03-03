Driver attempts U-turn on Hwy. 401 during police pursuit, crashes and is arrested: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal man was arrested early Friday after he attempted a U-turn on Highway 401 and crashed while being chased by police, officers say.

Durham Regional Police said at around 4:40 a.m., officers observed a Dodge Ram heading east on Highway 401 near Holt Road in Bowmanville and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

Police said the driver then tried to do a U-turn on the 401 but crashed into the centre median before fleeing on foot.

He was found a short distance away and was arrested. Police said the vehicle was stolen.

Thirty-nine-year-old Montreal resident Alimohamed Husein was charged with flight from a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation, and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was held for a bail hearing.