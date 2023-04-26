QR Calgary secures exclusive broadcast rights for Stampeders

Send this page to someone via email

Stampeders games will be broadcast on QR Calgary’s AM and FM radio stations for the first time in the team’s history.

In a news release on Wednesday morning, the Stampeders and QR Calgary announced an exclusive broadcast partnership that has been going strong for 32 years.

“Broadcasting the Calgary Stampeders games is a natural fit for QR Calgary,” said John Vos, regional program director and operations manager for Corus Radio.

“QR Calgary and Corus Radio have partnered with the team for over three decades and we are thrilled to renew this incredible partnership.

For the next three years, Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Canadian Football Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Mark Stephen along with Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Calgary Booster Club Sportsperson of the Year colour commentator Greg Peterson will call every play in every pre-season, regular-season and playoff game.

Radio host Jock Wilson and on-air contributor Dave McIvor will also help call each play.

“We’re very pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with QR Calgary,” said Stampeders president John Hufnagel.

“It’s a superb relationship that has stood the test of time and we look forward to working together for a thirty-second consecutive season.”

QR Calgary is a Corus Entertainment radio station.