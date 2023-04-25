Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Barbie with Down syndrome released by Mattel: ‘Celebrating inclusion’

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 25, 2023 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Barbie set to reach 60 years one day after International Women’s Day'
Barbie set to reach 60 years one day after International Women’s Day
WATCH ABOVE: Barbie set to reach 60 years one day after International Women's Day – Mar 8, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toy maker Mattel has introduced its first Barbie with Down syndrome in a bid to make its famous doll range more inclusive.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mattel said it had worked with the National Down Syndrome Society in the United States to make the doll, which has a shorter frame and longer torso than its other Barbies.

A Barbie doll with Down syndrome with light brown hair and wearing a colourful dress View image in full screen
Doll maker Mattel has released a new Barbie with Down syndrome. Handout / Mattel

The new doll’s face is also a rounder shape, and has almond-shaped eyes, smaller ears and a flat nasal bridge, Mattel said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The doll’s palms even include a single line, a characteristic often associated with those with Down’s syndrome,” Mattel said.

A Barbie doll with Down syndrome with light brown hair and wearing a colourful dress along with ankle braces View image in full screen
Mattel new Barbie with Down syndrome wears pink ankle foot orthotics. Handout / Mattel

The doll is dressed is a puff-sleeved frock adorned with butterflies and flowers in yellow and blue – colors associated with Down’s syndrome awareness.

Trending Now

She wears a pink necklace with three upward chevrons representing the three copies of the 21st chromosome as well as pink ankle foot orthotics, Mattel said.

Click to play video: 'Artists show off their skills at art exhibit ahead of World Down Syndrome Day'
Artists show off their skills at art exhibit ahead of World Down Syndrome Day

“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves,” Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play.”

— Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Nick Macfie

More on Lifestyle
diversityDown SyndromeInclusionRepresentationBarbieMattelChildrens ToysDOWN'S SYNDROMEBarbie with Down syndromeBarbie with Down's syndromeDown syndrome BarbieDown syndrome Barbie fashionistaMattel Down Syndrome Barbienew barbie dolls 2023
© 2023 Thomson Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers