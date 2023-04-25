‘Suspicious’ fire at home in Waterloo leads police to marijuana operation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a “suspicious fire” at a home in Waterloo led them to find a marijuana operation inside.

Police say emergency services were dispatched to a home near Erb Street and Culpepper Drive on Sunday afternoon at around 1 p.m. after the fire was called in.

Police say Waterloo Fire Rescue crews put out the blaze a short time later.

The fire was deemed “suspicious” and the investigation was soon turned over to the drugs and firearms unit.

On Monday, after police obtained a search warrant, officers went through the house where police say they found “evidence consistent with illicit drug production was located and cannabis resin, a large quantity of cannabis marihuana plant material, and weapons were seized.”

Police say a 50-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested and is facing a number of weapon and drug charges.