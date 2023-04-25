Menu

Crime

‘Targeted’ shooting near apartment building in Kitchener is under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 10:18 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
An investigation is underway into a targeted shooting that occurred in Kitchener on Monday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the parking lot of an apartment building near Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road at around 3:15 p.m. after the call came in.

Read more: Teen girl arrested in Kitchener, 2 others flee in attempted car theft: police

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the matter.

They say that detectives believe the shooting was “targeted” as they continue to investigate alongside the forensics team.

The service is warning residents that there will be an increased police presence as detectives canvas the area.

Read more: Pair of fires near Bingemans in Kitchener believed to be deliberate: police

Anyone with video or information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeKitchenerKitchener shootingWestmount Road KitchenerBrybeck Crescent Kitchener
