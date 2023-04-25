‘Targeted’ shooting near apartment building in Kitchener is under investigation

An investigation is underway into a targeted shooting that occurred in Kitchener on Monday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers were dispatched to the parking lot of an apartment building near Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road at around 3:15 p.m. after the call came in.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the matter.
They say that detectives believe the shooting was “targeted” as they continue to investigate alongside the forensics team.
The service is warning residents that there will be an increased police presence as detectives canvas the area.
Anyone with video or information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
