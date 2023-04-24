Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Pair of fires near Bingemans in Kitchener believed to be deliberate: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 2:18 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police say detectives believe that a pair of fires set in the span of a day near Bingemans in Kitchener were set deliberately.

The fires occurred on Saturday in cabins near Bingemans, with the first occurring in a cabin off Bingemans Centre Drive between 3:20 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Later in the day, emergency services were called in for a second fire at another cabin between 10:45 p.m. and midnight.

Trending Now

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of either fire.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

