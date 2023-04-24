Pair of fires near Bingemans in Kitchener believed to be deliberate: police

Waterloo regional police say detectives believe that a pair of fires set in the span of a day near Bingemans in Kitchener were set deliberately.
The fires occurred on Saturday in cabins near Bingemans, with the first occurring in a cabin off Bingemans Centre Drive between 3:20 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Later in the day, emergency services were called in for a second fire at another cabin between 10:45 p.m. and midnight.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of either fire.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
