Politics

Critics say Manitoba’s million-dollar ad campaigns are aimed at buying votes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2023 6:04 pm
Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says it's an incredible amount of money being spent on government self-promotion, and the practice should be reined in. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says it's an incredible amount of money being spent on government self-promotion, and the practice should be reined in. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
The Manitoba government has budgeted more than $1 million to promote its recent budget and other initiatives, such as affordable child care.

Finance Minister Cliff Cullen says the advertising is to help inform Manitobans of new programs.

But critics accuse the Progressive Conservative government of using public money to improve Tory chances in the election slated for October.

A document obtained by The Canadian Press shows the government has already spent $210,000 promoting the budget and $127,000 promoting affordability cheques that were mailed out this spring.

Another document shows a half-million dollars has been budgeted to promote $10-a-day child care that resulted from a funding agreement with the federal government.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says it’s an incredible amount of money being spent on government self-promotion, and the practice should be reined in.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

