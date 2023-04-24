Menu

1 charged in early morning Port Stanley, Ont. stabbing: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 24, 2023 2:25 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A 36-year-old Port Stanley, Ont. resident has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection with an early morning stabbing over the weekend in the lakeside community.

The incident occurred around 3:44 a.m. Saturday at a home on Stanley Street, Elgin OPP said in a statement on Monday.

Read more: ‘Numerous people’ involved in downtown shooting that injures 2: London police

Officers responded to the home and located an individual who was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries, they said.

Trending Now

The accused, identified as Jade Antone, 36, of Port Stanley, faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

Antone is set to appear in court in St. Thomas on June 13, police said.

