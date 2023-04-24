1 charged in early morning Port Stanley, Ont. stabbing: OPP

A 36-year-old Port Stanley, Ont. resident has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection with an early morning stabbing over the weekend in the lakeside community.
The incident occurred around 3:44 a.m. Saturday at a home on Stanley Street, Elgin OPP said in a statement on Monday.
Officers responded to the home and located an individual who was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries, they said.
The accused, identified as Jade Antone, 36, of Port Stanley, faces a charge of assault with a weapon.
Antone is set to appear in court in St. Thomas on June 13, police said.
