1 charged in early morning Port Stanley, Ont. stabbing: OPP

A 36-year-old Port Stanley, Ont. resident has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection with an early morning stabbing over the weekend in the lakeside community.

The incident occurred around 3:44 a.m. Saturday at a home on Stanley Street, Elgin OPP said in a statement on Monday.

Officers responded to the home and located an individual who was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries, they said.

The accused, identified as Jade Antone, 36, of Port Stanley, faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

Antone is set to appear in court in St. Thomas on June 13, police said.