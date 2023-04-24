‘Numerous people’ involved in downtown shooting that injures 2: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were dropped off at hospital separately and several buildings and vehicles were damaged after numerous gunshots rang out in downtown London, Ont., early Sunday morning, police said.

Both remain in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News on Monday. Police have not provided any information about the two individuals, including whether they are adults or youths.

“We don’t want to share anything that could potentially identify them. However, more information might be able to be provided as the investigation continues.”

Police were called to reports of gunshots just before 3 a.m. Sunday in and around the area of several parking lots east of Richmond Street and south of Oxford Street.

Story continues below advertisement

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance occurred in that area involving a number of people,” said Bough.

Police said multiple shots were fired and officers found bullet casings and evidence that “a number of” vehicles and businesses in the area were struck.

“Several vehicles were observed fleeing the scene after the shooting,” police added. Exact numbers were not provided but Bough told Global News that several would be “more than two.”

Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were dropped off separately at local hospitals, both with non-life-threatening injuries. Bough was also unable to comment on whether the victims were dropped off at the same hospital or different hospitals.

“We can say that they were both dropped off separately and that no other injuries have been reported at this time.”

Police are asking anyone in the area at the time with dashcams or businesses and homes nearby with surveillance cameras to contact them at 519-661-5670. The investigation is ongoing.