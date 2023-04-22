Man wanted after Etobicoke assault: Toronto police

See more sharing options

Police say a man is wanted after an assaulted was reported in Etobicoke near Cloverdale Mall.

Toronto police said that, on Friday at around 11 a.m., officers received an assault call around The West Mall and Bloor Street West area.

Police said a man leaving a business in the area was approached by someone who threatened and then assaulted him.

The suspect fled the area, police said.

Police said they were searching for a man in his 30s standing around five-feet-10-inches tall. He is thought to weigh around 185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 and Crime Stoppers.

