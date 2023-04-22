Menu

Crime

Man wanted after Etobicoke assault: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 1:08 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police say a man is wanted after an assaulted was reported in Etobicoke near Cloverdale Mall.

Toronto police said that, on Friday at around 11 a.m., officers received an assault call around The West Mall and Bloor Street West area.

Police said a man leaving a business in the area was approached by someone who threatened and then assaulted him.

Read more: Officers on patrol arrest Vaughan sex assault suspect

The suspect fled the area, police said.

Police said they were searching for a man in his 30s standing around five-feet-10-inches tall. He is thought to weigh around 185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 and Crime Stoppers.

