Officers on patrol arrest Vaughan sex assault suspect

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 3:55 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image.
A man wanted for two sex assaults in Vaughan was arrested on Thursday after “keen-eyed” patrol officers recognized him, police say.

York Regional Police issued a news release earlier on Thursday which said that a suspect was wanted after two sexual assaults in Vaughan, both of which happened at bus stops.

Police said the first incident happened on March 27 at a bus shelter located at Fishermens Way and Edgeley Boulevard, which is at Vaughan Mills.

Police said between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was sitting on a bench when she was “inappropriately touched” by a male suspect who sat down beside her.

Then on April 10 at 2:55 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was sitting on a bench at a bus shelter located at Weston and Rutherford roads, which isn’t far from the first alleged incident, police said.

The victim was allegedly “inappropriately touched” by a male suspect as he walked by.

Trending Now

At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, patrol officers who were at a transit station in the Millway Avenue and Apple Mill Road area recognized the suspect as he walked in the area, police said.

A 24-year-old Vaughan man was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

“The accused is considered a vulnerable person and as a result we will not be releasing his name at this time,” police said.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police said there may be other victims and witnesses who have not yet come forward. Investigators are asking that anyone with information contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

