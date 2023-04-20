Menu

Comments

Crime

Suspect wanted after sex assaults at Vaughan bus stops: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 3:32 pm
One of the images of the suspect release by police on Thursday.
One of the images of the suspect release by police on Thursday. Handout / York Regional Police
A suspect is wanted after two sexual assaults at bus stops in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said the first incident happened on March 27 at a bus shelter located at Fishermens Way and Edgeley Boulevard, which is at Vaughan Mills.

Police said between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was sitting on a bench when she was “inappropriately touched” by a male suspect who sat down beside her.

The victim then left the area on a bus while the suspect left on foot, police said.

Then on April 10 at 2:55 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was sitting on a bench at a bus shelter located at Weston and Rutherford roads, which isn’t far from the first alleged incident, police said.

Read more: 12-year-old boy charged in series of sexual assaults on Toronto’s walking trails

The victim was allegedly “inappropriately touched” by a male suspect as he walked by.

“Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents, they are releasing images of him and appealing to the public for assistance in identifying him,” police said.

Officers described the suspect as a 20-to-30 year old man who is tall and has a heavy build. Police said he was wearing a white Raptors hat, a white t-shirt with the word “glow” written on the front, olive track pants, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Suspect wanted after sex assaults at Vaughan bus stops: police - image
Handout / York Regional Police
