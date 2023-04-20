Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

12-year-old boy charged in series of sexual assaults on Toronto’s walking trails

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 9:30 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto police looking for teenage boy following string of sexual assaults'
Toronto police looking for teenage boy following string of sexual assaults
RELATED: Toronto police looking for teenage boy following string of sexual assaults – Jul 27, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to a series of sexual assaults that were reported on walking trails in the city’s east end last year.

In 2022, over the course of several months, victims had reported being sexually assaulted by a young “teenage” boy, who was riding a bicycle, while they were out walking, jogging or biking along the paths.

Sexual assaults were reported along walking trails like the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail — a trail that runs just north of Eglinton Avenue East, between Victoria Park Avenue and Kennedy Road, and the East Don River Trail near the Don Valley Parkway.

Read more: Police seek to identify teen after sexual assaults reported along walking trails in Toronto

A 12-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Monday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He is facing two counts of sexual assault.

In a long list of previous incidents, police have linked the accused to at least six different sexual assaults that occurred between July 7 and Sept. 6.

However, police said it was determined that in the first five reported incidents the boy was only 11 years old and “therefore cannot be charged criminally.”

More on Crime
Toronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoDon River TrailGatineau Hydro Corridor TrailEast Don River TrailToronto sexul assaultToronto walking trails
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers