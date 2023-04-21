Menu

Fire

Man injured, pets killed in suspicious Portage la Prairie house fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 3:31 pm
Damage caused by a house fire in Portage la Prairie.
Damage caused by a house fire in Portage la Prairie. Manitoba RCMP
Two dogs and a cat were killed and a 56-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a Portage la Prairie, Man., house fire Thursday night.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene, on 6th Avenue NE, around 11:25 p.m., where they found the man — the only resident of the house — had safely escaped the blaze.

Read more: Fire breaks out early Friday at historic Winnipeg hotel

Police say they’re treating the fire as suspicious and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

