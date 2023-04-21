Man injured, pets killed in suspicious Portage la Prairie house fire

Two dogs and a cat were killed and a 56-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a Portage la Prairie, Man., house fire Thursday night.
Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene, on 6th Avenue NE, around 11:25 p.m., where they found the man — the only resident of the house — had safely escaped the blaze.
Police say they’re treating the fire as suspicious and continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
