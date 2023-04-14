Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out early Friday at historic Winnipeg hotel

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 10:09 am
Winnipeg fire crews at the historic Royal Albert Arms hotel early Friday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg fire crews at the historic Royal Albert Arms hotel early Friday morning. Michael Draven / Global News
No one was injured in a fire early Friday at the historic Royal Albert Arms hotel in Winnipeg’s Exchange District.

Matthew Archer, who lives in the building, said he and another resident were able to help a neighbour and her pets get away from the flames before making it out themselves.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate 3 a.m. hotel fire that left woman in hospital

Firefighters at the scene early Friday outside the Royal Albert Arms hotel in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Firefighters at the scene early Friday outside the Royal Albert Arms hotel in Winnipeg. Michael Draven / Global News

“She had a dog and a cat that live in the room with her, so I was immediately panicking for the animals — I don’t want to see nobody die,” Archer told Global Winnipeg.

“The fire alarm was going off, and as soon as you opened up the door, there was smoke and all that. … I started immediately helping my neighbours, getting fire extinguishers and trying to put the fire out until proper help arrived.

“I started yelling, ‘it’s a fire, it’s a fire,’ to try to get people up and out of the building before things got worse.”

Fire crews arrived at the 110-year-old hotel around 2:40 a.m. Multiple fire trucks were at the scene.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said the fire was under control within a half-hour, as the building’s sprinkler systems were activated. The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates were available as of Friday morning.

Winnipeg fire crews respond to early morning blaze
Winnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSExchange DistrictHotel FireRoyal AlbertRoyal Albert Arms
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

