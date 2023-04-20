Menu

Crime

2 minors charged after car theft, other items stolen at Brampton mosque

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 11:36 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Peel Regional Police say two youths are facing charges after allegedly stealing a car and other personal belongings from a mosque in Brampton last weekend.

Police said on Saturday just before 6 a.m., the youths walked into a mosque in the Great Lakes Drive and Sandalwood Parkway area.

Investigators allege they “stole multiple personal items belonging to members of the Mosque along with keys to a vehicle.”

The vehicle was then stolen from the parking lot by the same suspects, police allege.

Read more: Man stabbed after ‘road rage incident’ at Mississauga plaza parking lot: police

Two days later, on Monday, two minors were arrested. They are charged with theft of a motor vehicle and theft under $5,000.

Due to the provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, their identities cannot be revealed.

