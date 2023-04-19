Man in life-threatening condition after Mississauga, Ont. stabbing

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Mississauga, police say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Ridgeway Drive after reports someone had been stabbed.
Police said one person who had been stabbed was found by officers, while the suspect fled the scene by foot.
According to paramedics, a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident was called into paramedics around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The suspect is described as having curly hair, a black sweater and sweat pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
