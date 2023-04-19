Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after Mississauga, Ont. stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 8:32 pm
Police on the scene of a stabbing reported in Mississauga on April 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a stabbing reported in Mississauga on April 19, 2023. Dave Woodcock / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Ridgeway Drive after reports someone had been stabbed.

Police said one person who had been stabbed was found by officers, while the suspect fled the scene by foot.

Read more: Man out on release order charged in ‘random’ Mississauga stabbing: police

According to paramedics, a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident was called into paramedics around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as having curly hair, a black sweater and sweat pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Daylight stabbing near Toronto Metropolitan University leaves 19-year-old seriously injured, 16 year-old arrested'
Daylight stabbing near Toronto Metropolitan University leaves 19-year-old seriously injured, 16 year-old arrested
Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaPRPPeel ParamedicsEglinton AvenueMississauga stabbingRidgeway Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers