Man dead after Brampton parking lot shooting

Peel Regional Police say a man died after a shooting in Brampton’s south end on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to a parking lot at Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road South just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his mid-30s to a trauma centre in critical condition.
A short time later, police confirmed the man had died.
No suspect information has been released. Police said the homicide bureau has taken charge of the investigation.
