Man dead after Brampton parking lot shooting

Peel Regional Police say a man died after a shooting in Brampton’s south end on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot at Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road South just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his mid-30s to a trauma centre in critical condition.

A short time later, police confirmed the man had died.

No suspect information has been released. Police said the homicide bureau has taken charge of the investigation.

View image in full screen Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road South in Brampton on April 20, 2023. Dave Woodcock / Global News

View image in full screen Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road South in Brampton on April 20, 2023. Dave Woodcock / Global News

UPDATE

– victim has succumbed to their injuries

– Homicide Bureau has been notified

– media Officer will be attending the scene

-will follow up with eta — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 21, 2023

