Crime

Man dead after Brampton parking lot shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 7:12 am
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road South in Brampton on April 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road South in Brampton on April 20, 2023. Dave Woodcock / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a man died after a shooting in Brampton’s south end on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot at Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road South just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his mid-30s to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Read more: Video shows attempted suspect takedown in Mississauga ‘road rage incident’

A short time later, police confirmed the man had died.

No suspect information has been released. Police said the homicide bureau has taken charge of the investigation.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road South in Brampton on April 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road South in Brampton on April 20, 2023. Dave Woodcock / Global News
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road South in Brampton on April 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Resolution Drive and Rutherford Road South in Brampton on April 20, 2023. Dave Woodcock / Global News

