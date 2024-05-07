$9M in drugs, over $800k in cash seized from Kitchener homes: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

After a 13-month investigation, Waterloo regional police announced they had seized more than $9 million in drugs and over $800,000 in cash.

“This investigation, which was conducted over a 13-month period, focused on organized crime and drug trafficking within our community,” Insp. Greg Hibbard told reporters on Tuesday morning.

“It began in March of 2023 after patrol officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a Kitchener residence (near Fergus Avenue and Weber Street) and located several kilograms of cocaine inside.

“Our drugs and firearms unit then began an organized crime drug trafficking investigation that resulted in multiple search warrants being completed at two Kitchener residences in the spring of 2023.”

Those searches were completed at home near Weber Street and Fergus Avenue as well as Victoria and Park streets. Police said this led to the the seizure of cocaine, MDMA, crystal methamphetamine, almost $100,000 and seven guns.

Story continues below advertisement

Hibberd said that on April 26, 2024, two more homes in Kitchener were searched as well.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The searches, at homes near Sims Estate Drive and Fairway Road as well as Homer Watson Boulevard and Old Carriage Drive, and also in an Audi vehicle, yielded seized multiple kilograms of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and more cash, according to police.

Over the 13 months, police said they seized more than 86 kg of cocaine, over three kg of crystal methamphetamine and around 700 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

“The approximate street value of these seized drugs is $9 million, making this seizure one of the largest in WRPS history,” Hibbard said.

A 31-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, who are both from Kitchener, were also arrested on April 26.

Hibbard said they “have been jointly charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. The male is also facing three additional counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.”

Police said they are expecting to make more arrests in connection with the case.

“The amount of drugs and firearms seized during this investigation is not only concerning to us, but to the entire Waterloo Region community,” Hibbard said.

Story continues below advertisement

“These drugs are destined to be sold in our community and beyond. We are focused on interrupting the flow of illicit drugs, and on arresting those who profit off our most vulnerable members of this community who are suffering from addiction.”