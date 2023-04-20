One found dead in Flora Avenue house fire, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after an early-morning fire at a home on Flora Avenue, Winnipeg police say.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, where the person’s body was found inside a burning residence.

View image in full screen Winnipeg police outside a Flora Avenue home on Thursday morning. Randall Paull / Global News

A woman was also treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Major crimes investigators continue to look into the incident, and are asking anyone with information to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).