Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

One found dead in Flora Avenue house fire, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 11:52 am
One person was found dead in a fire at this Flora Avenue home Thursday morning. View image in full screen
One person was found dead in a fire at this Flora Avenue home Thursday morning. Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead after an early-morning fire at a home on Flora Avenue, Winnipeg police say.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, where the person’s body was found inside a burning residence.

Winnipeg police outside a Flora Avenue home on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police outside a Flora Avenue home on Thursday morning. Randall Paull / Global News

Read more: Man killed in Bloodvein First Nation house fire: Manitoba RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

A woman was also treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Major crimes investigators continue to look into the incident, and are asking anyone with information to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Fatal West End apartment fire considered homicide: Winnipeg police'
Fatal West End apartment fire considered homicide: Winnipeg police

 

More on Canada
FireWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceFatal FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers