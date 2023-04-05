Man killed in Bloodvein First Nation house fire: Manitoba RCMP

A man is dead following a house fire in Bloodvein First Nation.
RCMP were called to the fire at a home in the community, roughly 213 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Police worked with community members to put out the fire.
A 49-year-old man was found dead inside the home.
Police say it appears the victim was alone in the home when the fire started.
Bloodvein RCMP continue to investigate with help from the office of the fire commissioner and the RCMP’s forensic identification services.
