Fire

Man killed in Bloodvein First Nation house fire: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 2:02 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News
A man is dead following a house fire in Bloodvein First Nation.

RCMP were called to the fire at a home in the community, roughly 213 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police worked with community members to put out the fire.

Read more: RCMP suspect arson in fire at Bloodvein River Lodge

A 49-year-old man was found dead inside the home.

Police say it appears the victim was alone in the home when the fire started.

Bloodvein RCMP continue to investigate with help from the office of the fire commissioner and the RCMP’s forensic identification services.

House FireFatal FireFirst Nationfatal house fireBloodvein First NationBloodvein RCMPhouse fire deathhouse fire fatalityremote ManitobaMantioba Fire
