Third Guelph man charged in Project Hammer drug investigation

A third man from Guelph is facing charges in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.

Guelph Police Service officers were patrolling the area of Guelph Street and Willow Road shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday when they recognized a passenger in a vehicle who was wanted in connection with the investigation dubbed Project Hammer.

Investigators say the vehicle was stopped and a search turned up a fanny pack containing $1,500 in cash.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and is being held for a bail hearing.

In a news release, the 10-month investigation by police in Guelph and Toronto resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, psilocybin, MDMA, LSD tablets and Oxycodone pills.

Police also recovered more than $236,000 in cash and a loaded handgun.

Two other men from Guelph plus a man and a woman from Toronto are also facing charges as a result of the investigation.