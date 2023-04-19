Third Guelph man charged in Project Hammer drug investigation

A third man from Guelph is facing charges in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.
Guelph Police Service officers were patrolling the area of Guelph Street and Willow Road shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday when they recognized a passenger in a vehicle who was wanted in connection with the investigation dubbed Project Hammer.
Investigators say the vehicle was stopped and a search turned up a fanny pack containing $1,500 in cash.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and is being held for a bail hearing.
In a news release, the 10-month investigation by police in Guelph and Toronto resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, psilocybin, MDMA, LSD tablets and Oxycodone pills.
Police also recovered more than $236,000 in cash and a loaded handgun.
Two other men from Guelph plus a man and a woman from Toronto are also facing charges as a result of the investigation.
