Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Third Guelph man charged in Project Hammer drug investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 19, 2023 12:13 pm
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A third man from Guelph is facing charges in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.

Guelph Police Service officers were patrolling the area of Guelph Street and Willow Road shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday when they recognized a passenger in a vehicle who was wanted in connection with the investigation dubbed Project Hammer.

Investigators say the vehicle was stopped and a search turned up a fanny pack containing $1,500 in cash.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and is being held for a bail hearing.

Read more: Drug trafficking investigation in Guelph nets drugs, weapons, cash and more

In a news release, the 10-month investigation by police in Guelph and Toronto resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, psilocybin, MDMA, LSD tablets and Oxycodone pills.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police also recovered more than $236,000 in cash and a loaded handgun.

Two other men from Guelph plus a man and a woman from Toronto are also facing charges as a result of the investigation.

 

More on Crime
TorontoDrugsGuelph NewsCocaineGuelph Police ServiceOxycodoneMagic mushroomsProject Hammer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers