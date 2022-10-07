Drug trafficking investigation in Guelph nets drugs, weapons, cash and more

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service has taken lot of illicit drugs off the street.

Member of the Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a drug trafficking investigation over the last several months, culminating on Thursday with the execution of search warrants at a couple of homes and a commercial property in the city.

Officers seized more than 266 grams of cocaine, 4,800 grams of cannabis, 21.5 grams of ecstasy, and 2 grams of magic mushrooms with a total street value of close to $50,000.

Also seized were $80,000 in cash, 2 sets of brass knuckles, functioning digital scales, a vacuum sealer, and a large quantity of drug packaging.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Guelph.

He is charged with two counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a controlled substance, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling (under the Cannabis Act), possessing proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited weapon.

The accused has a bail hearing on Friday.