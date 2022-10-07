Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drug trafficking investigation in Guelph nets drugs, weapons, cash and more

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 7, 2022 2:29 pm
Guelph police drug enforcement unit seized cash, drugs, weapons, and more. View image in full screen
Guelph police drug enforcement unit seized cash, drugs, weapons, and more. Guelph Police Service

Guelph Police Service has taken lot of illicit drugs off the street.

Member of the Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a drug trafficking investigation over the last several months, culminating on Thursday with the execution of search warrants at a couple of homes and a commercial property in the city.

Officers seized more than 266 grams of cocaine, 4,800 grams of cannabis, 21.5 grams of ecstasy, and 2 grams of magic mushrooms with a total street value of close to $50,000.

Trending Stories

Also seized were $80,000 in cash, 2 sets of brass knuckles, functioning digital scales, a vacuum sealer, and a large quantity of drug packaging.

Read more: Drugs, cash seized during a search warrant in Guelph: police

The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

He is charged with two counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a controlled substance, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling (under the Cannabis Act), possessing proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited weapon.

The accused has a bail hearing on Friday.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagDrugs tagCannabis tagGuelph News tagCocaine tagGuelph Police tagDrug Trafficking tagEcstasy tagdrug enforcement unit tagmagic mushroom tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers