Crime

Drugs, cash seized during a search warrant in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 12:26 pm
A 52-year-old Guelph man faces several charges after police seized drugs, cash and stolen property on Thursday. View image in full screen
A 52-year-old Guelph man faces several charges after police seized drugs, cash and stolen property on Thursday. Guelph police

Guelph police say a 52-year-old man faces several charges after they seized a large quantity of drugs, cash and stolen property Thursday morning.

Police said they began an investigation into the man earlier this month, who they believe was trafficking stolen property.

Then, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Willow Road and Edinburgh Road.

Large quantity of drugs and weapons seized after an investigation by Guelph police

Police reportedly recovered $18,000 in controlled substances, including suspected fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine and over $20,000 in cash.

In addition, they said officers seized thousands of dollars in stolen property including high-end bicycles, e-bikes and power tools.

Police in Brantford, Guelph and Brant County seize large amount of drugs in raid

The man has been charged with possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen goods, breaching probation and four counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

