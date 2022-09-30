Drugs, cash seized during a search warrant in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 52-year-old man faces several charges after they seized a large quantity of drugs, cash and stolen property Thursday morning.

Police said they began an investigation into the man earlier this month, who they believe was trafficking stolen property.

Then, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Willow Road and Edinburgh Road.

Police reportedly recovered $18,000 in controlled substances, including suspected fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine and over $20,000 in cash.

In addition, they said officers seized thousands of dollars in stolen property including high-end bicycles, e-bikes and power tools.

The man has been charged with possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen goods, breaching probation and four counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.