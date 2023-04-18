Menu

Crime

One hurt, two in custody after New Westminster shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 6:11 pm
Police seen outside Royal Columbian Hospital after a shooting on April 18 that left one person injured. View image in full screen
Police seen outside Royal Columbian Hospital after a shooting on April 18 that left one person injured. Submitted
A shooting in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday left one person injured and two people in police custody.

New Westminster police said the gunfire broke out in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street and resulted in a large police presence at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Read more: Victim hospitalized, suspects sought after SkyTrain stabbing in New Westminster, B.C.

The male victim is expected to survive, police said.

Police did not provide immediate details about the suspects, nor whether the attack is believed to be linked to B.C.’s ongoing gang conflict.

Read more: Witnesses sought in stabbing in downtown New Westminster, B.C.

The New Westminster Police Department’s major crime unit is leading the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them at 604-529-2430.

