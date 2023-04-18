One hurt, two in custody after New Westminster shooting

A shooting in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday left one person injured and two people in police custody.
New Westminster police said the gunfire broke out in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street and resulted in a large police presence at Royal Columbian Hospital.
The male victim is expected to survive, police said.
Police did not provide immediate details about the suspects, nor whether the attack is believed to be linked to B.C.’s ongoing gang conflict.
The New Westminster Police Department’s major crime unit is leading the investigation.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact them at 604-529-2430.
