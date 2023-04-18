One hurt, two in custody after New Westminster shooting

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A shooting in New Westminster, B.C., on Tuesday left one person injured and two people in police custody.

New Westminster police said the gunfire broke out in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street and resulted in a large police presence at Royal Columbian Hospital.

The male victim is expected to survive, police said.

Police did not provide immediate details about the suspects, nor whether the attack is believed to be linked to B.C.’s ongoing gang conflict.

The New Westminster Police Department’s major crime unit is leading the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them at 604-529-2430.