Crime

Witnesses sought in stabbing in downtown New Westminster, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 8:41 pm
New Westminster Police View image in full screen
New Westminster Police are seeking witnesses to a serious stabbing that occurred around 7 p.m. on Tues. March 14, 2023. Global News
Police are seeking witnesses to a stabbing in downtown New Westminster, B.C. last week that left a woman with multiple injuries.

The victim is “serious but stable condition, New Westminster police said Monday. She was found after 7 p.m. on March 14 on Alexander Street, being treated by paramedics for several stab wounds.

Officers searched the area around the crime scene, but failed to locate a suspect.

“We take this kind of incident extremely seriously and we are conducting a very thorough investigation to ensure this suspect is identified and held accountable,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in a news release.

“I would urge members of the public who saw anything suspicious or witnessed the incident to come forward and report information to us immediately.”

Police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident. Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact the major crime unit tip line at 604-529-2430 or email mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.

New WestminsterNew Westminster PoliceNew Westminster crimeLower Mainland crimeNew Westminster stabbingNew Westminster BCwoman stabbed New Westminster
