Watchdog clears police in off-duty officer’s suicide at Langley, B.C. gun range

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has concluded an off-duty police officer who took his own life at a Langley gun range earlier this year was unware RCMP officers were on site at the time.

Dilbag “Dylan” Hothi fatally shot himself at the facility in the 9900-block of 201 Street on Feb. 8.

The 26-year-old was a member of the Surrey Police Service, and had been suspended with pay since last August amid a breach of trust investigation.

He had previously served with the Surrey RCMP and the Canadian Forces.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said Monday it had reviewed video footage from the day of his death, and concluded neither police actions nor inactions were responsible for his death.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Police investigate SPS member’s death in Langley

“Video footage and a civilian witness confirm that before officers could approach, the man sustained a self-inflicted injury,” the IIO said in an information bulletin.

“The man was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. There is no evidence that the man knew police were in the building prior to his death.”

Langley RCMP has previously confirmed that officers had been dispatched to the Langley range to reports of a man in distress.

Surrey RCMP has previously declined to share details about the breach of trust investigation, and would not confirm if Hothi was about to be charged around the time of his death.

Story continues below advertisement

Other related court documents are sealed.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate cases of serious harm or death in any officer-related situation, regardless of whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 9-1-1 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.