Canada

Off-duty Surrey Police Service constable who shot himself at Langley gun range identified

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 9:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey officer who died at gun range identified'
Surrey officer who died at gun range identified
WATCH: We're learning more about the Surrey police constable who took his own life at a Langley shooting range on Wednesday. Catherine Urquhart reports.

More details are coming to light about the off-duty Surrey Police Service constable who took his own life at a Langley, B.C., gun range Wednesday. Witnesses included police officers.

Twenty-six-year-old Dilbag “Dylan” Hothi previously served in the military and worked as a Surrey RCMP officer, Surrey Police Service confirmed.

SPS Media Liaison Ian MacDonald told Global News Hothi had been off-duty since last August, suspended with pay and under investigation for breach of trust.

Read more: 'Their thing is to bury it': B.C. RCMP whistleblower speaks out

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“It was a breach of trust investigation that was being fronted by the Surrey RCMP and was working its way through BC Prosecution Service,” MacDonald said.

Ron MacDonald with the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says the incident may be linked to criminal allegations against Hothi.

Story continues below advertisement

The IIO is called in whenever police are involved in an incident wherein their action or inaction results in injury or death.

Click to play video: 'Video captures bizzare traffic incident in Maple Ridge'
Video captures bizzare traffic incident in Maple Ridge

“Those are the types of facts we’re looking at and trying to determine,” MacDonald told Global News.

“We understand that police were there in response to the incident that the individual was involved in, perhaps prior to that incident occurring, but we’re not sure what if any interaction there was between police and this individual.”

Read more: Former North Vancouver councillor, daughter, killed in house fire

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Surrey RCMP are not sharing details about their breach of trust investigation into Hothi, nor will they confirm he was about to be charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Other related court documents are sealed.

However, Langley RCMP did confirm Wednesday they were dispatched to “The Range Langley” for a man in distress.

Sources tell Global News Hothi was no longer in possession of his service revolver. It’s unclear if he had a personal weapon.

Also unknown is if a recent risk assessment was done on officer Hothi, to determine mental health or safety concerns.

-With files from Catherine Urquhart

Dilbag "Dylan" Hothi suicide shooting rangeDylan Hothi shooting IIOLangley shooting range officer killedSPS officer identifiedSPS officer killed identifiedSurrey Police Service officer killedSurrey RCMP Breach of trust
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

