‘Their thing is to bury it’: B.C. RCMP whistleblower speaks out

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

Lisa MacKenzie was an RCMP constable for nearly 20 years and is proud of her service.

But now the Kamloops resident is speaking out about some troubling experiences in the policing agency. Experiences that are also detailed in a scathing report by the RCMP’s Civilian Review and Complaints Commission.

In 2006, MacKenzie said she reported finding disturbing videotapes in her basement, which she once shared with her ex-husband, also an RCMP officer.

The tapes allegedly showed Indigenous girls being harassed by RCMP officers in Prince George.

On one MacKenzie said someone, “appeared to be in a personal vehicle and he didn’t appear to be in uniform. I could hear the voice of another male in the truck talking to another young Indigenous female outside the vehicle and appeared to be encouraging her to flash them.”

She claims she went to a superior about what she discovered.

“I told him of the tapes and what I had found, and he told me to hide them and to tell nobody, which is what I did,” MacKenzie said.

Days later, she said the tapes were taken during an alleged break-in by her former spouse. He denied wrongdoing and was never charged.

In 2011, S/Sgt. Garry Kerr said he also told superiors about the tapes and break-in.

Still, nothing was done, prompting him to alert the RCMP’s Civilian Review and Complaints Commission. Now retired, Kerr told Global News, “it’s simply stunning. It’s unbelievable to think that the RCMP did nothing from when I made the first phone call in 2011.

“There was never any investigation.”

Among other conclusions, the Commission’s report found “no one in a position of authority in E Division reasonably ensured a timely assessment of criminal misconduct or code of conduct breaches” and no one ensured “a reasonable investigation was conducted.”

In response to the report, Union of BC Indian Chiefs President Stewart Phillip said ”well I think it’s absolutely disgusting. It’s outrageous.”

MacKenzie told Global News that “if it’s ugly, really ugly, their thing is to bury it as opposed to hold those accountable,” adding “the RCMP keeps saying they will do better, well they need to do better.

“They say it, but they need to put it into action.”

RCMP headquarters in Ottawa did not respond to questions from Global News.