5 Prince George, B.C. Mounties charged in 2017 death of suspect during arrest

Five B.C. RCMP officers have been charged in relation to a man’s death during an arrest nearly six years ago.

Two officers have been charged with manslaughter, while three others have been charged with attempting to obstruct justice in relation to the July 18, 2017 incident.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, the incident began around 10:30 p.m. as police responded to reports of a man casing parked vehicles in the 1000 block of Central Street West in Prince George.

The IIO said the man reportedly tried to flee when questioned by an officer.

“While attempting to take the man into custody, a struggle ensued between him and the officer and additional officers then arrived. OC (pepper) spray was used,” the IIO said in a May 2020 media release.

“The male appeared to be having trouble breathing and police requested medical assistance. Officers reported that the male was removed from the police vehicle when Emergency Health Services (EHS) arrived, and collapsed. The male was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.”

The IIO’s chief civilian director submitted a report to prosecutors outlining that two officers may have committed use-of-force offences, while three others may have committed obstruction of justice offences.

In a media release Wednesday, the BC Prosecution Service said charges had been filed against the five officers on Feb. 1.

Const. Paul Ste-Marie and Const. Jean Francois Monette are now facing manslaughter charges.

Const. Arthur Dalman, Const. Clarence (Alex) Alexander MacDonald and Sgt. Bayani (Jon) Eusebio Cruz are facing charges of attempting to obstruct justice.

All of the officers are due for a first appearance at Prince George provincial court on March 14.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. RCMP for comment and details on the officers’ current status.