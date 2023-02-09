Menu

Fire

Two family members killed in fire at North Vancouver home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 12:07 pm
Firefighters were called to the home in the 4000 block of Delbrook Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday. View image in full screen
Firefighters were called to the home in the 4000 block of Delbrook Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday. Global News

A man and a woman died in a fire in North Vancouver early Thursday morning.

North Vancouver RCMP confirmed they are from the same family.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of Delbrook Avenue.

Police said several people were able to escape from the home, but that two bodies were found inside once the flames were extinguished.

Two people dead in North Vancouver fire

We are in the very early stages of this investigation, Const. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

The cause of the fire remains unknown but the District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said it appears the fire started on the south side of the home.

When crews arrived the house was fully involved and there were some arcing wires.

More than half of the house was burned and the rest of the house suffered extensive smoke and water damage, fire crews confirmed.

Two cars in the driveway of the home also caught fire.

– More to come

