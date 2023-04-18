Traffic stop leads Winnipeg cops to seizure of meth, crack, guns, fentanyl and more

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle spotted driving in downtown Winnipeg with an inactive licence plate sparked an investigation that has a 46-year-old suspect facing more than a dozen weapon and drug charges.

Officers spotted the vehicle Sunday evening and pulled it over at Harriet Street and Bannatyne Avenue. The car, police said, was determined to be stolen, and after police arrested the driver, a search turned up a loaded handgun, meth, crack, prescription pills and drug packaging materials.

The arrest led police to get a warrant for the man’s Kennedy Street home, where they say they found and seized another loaded gun, around $74,000 in meth, fentanyl and cocaine, prescription pills including hydromorphone, cash, a luxury watch and drug paraphernalia.

The man, who remains in custody, is facing a total of 14 charges, ranging from possessing a loaded firearm to possessing multiple drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement