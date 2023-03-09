Winnipeg cops, border service to talk $3-million heroin bust

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police are set to discuss a drug bust that led to the seizure of more than $3 million in heroin.

Insp. Elton Hall of the organized crime division will be joined Thursday morning at 11 a.m. by Jeryn Peters, prairie director of intelligence and enforcement operations of the Canada Border Services Agency.

They’ll be talking about “Project Poppy” and will be exhibiting some of the seized contraband.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.