Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops, border service to talk $3-million heroin bust

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 11:24 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are set to discuss a drug bust that led to the seizure of more than $3 million in heroin.

Insp. Elton Hall of the organized crime division will be joined Thursday morning at 11 a.m. by Jeryn Peters, prairie director of intelligence and enforcement operations of the Canada Border Services Agency.

Read more: Cocaine, heroin found in large Stony Mountain Institution contraband bust

They’ll be talking about “Project Poppy” and will be exhibiting some of the seized contraband.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police seize an estimated $9M in drugs, 7 handguns through interprovincial investigation'
Winnipeg police seize an estimated $9M in drugs, 7 handguns through interprovincial investigation
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceDrug BustCanada Border Services Agencycrime in winnipegHeroinElton HallJeryn PetersProject Poppy
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers