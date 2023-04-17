New Brunswick residents warned of possible flooding along Saint John River

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s River Watch program is advising residents along the Saint John River to be alert for flooding in the area as river levels continue to climb.

Monday’s river watch forecast shows water levels in Fredericton, Woodstock and Gagetown rising toward flood level by the end of the week. Water levels in Gagetown are nearly two meters higher than a month ago, with levels approaching 3.5 meters.

The province forecasts those same water levels to hit the flood stage by Wednesday or Thursday, with a high of 4.4 meters expected by the end of the work week.

Snow melt, rain and high temperatures have caused some of the ice flow in the river to melt quickly, leaving behind high water pressure in the Saint John River.

The province is asking the public to be diligent around waterways, reminding residents to remove personal items away from the waterways if conditions worsen.

“While it doesn’t look like it’s going to be an awful flood season, things do change,” said Geoffrey Downey with the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

“That why we have forecasts, especially for people who do live in areas that are prone to flooding. If you have a lot of stuff in your backyard and it tends to flood, maybe now is the time to clean it up.”

He said that the province is experiencing an average spring-like flood season, with the lack of flooding in Northern New Brunswick pointing to a standard season.

Downey told Global News that residents in southern areas of the province, like Saint John and the surrounding area, could see runoff from Fredericton but said it’s too early to tell.