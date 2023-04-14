Menu

Canada

Flooding forecasted early next week in northwestern New Brunswick

By Sam Farley Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick river watch program underway as spring approaches'
New Brunswick river watch program underway as spring approaches
As spring quickly approaches, New Brunswickers will be keeping a keen eye on nearby bodies of water. The annual river watch program is now underway, monitoring the potential for flooding. Robert Lothian has what you can expect. – Mar 14, 2023
Residents in the area of Saint-Hilaire, N.B., should take caution next week as the Saint John River is forecasted to reach flood stage on Tuesday. The town in Madawaska County is ten kilometres upriver from Edmundston.

A government news release said residents and workers in this region of the upper Saint John River basin are “reminded to be aware and take the proper precautions to safeguard their homes and possessions.”

Those living near the region at are reminded to:

  • Consider moving belongings to higher ground if their property is near a waterway or areas prone to flooding;
  • Report ice jams and rising water to Emergency Assistance at 1-800-561-4034;
  • Avoid boating, kayaking, and water-related activities this time of year including walking near the edge of rivers;
  • Stay current with the government’s River Watch website.
Trending Now

River Watch officials are continuing to watch ice movements which may lead to ice jams, causing “sudden increases of water levels in affected areas”.

Provincial five-day flood forecasts are available online for both the Upper Saint John River and lower part of the Saint John River.

New BrunswickFloodingSaint John Rivernew brunswick floodNew Brunswick River Watchsaint john river floodSaint-HillaireUpper Saint John River Basin
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

