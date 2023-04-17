Province announces more funding for Manitoba lake and watershed protection

Send this page to someone via email

More funding is coming to protect Manitoba’s lakes and watersheds, the province’s enivronment and climate minister announced Monday.

Kevin Klein said $75,000 in funding to enhance the Lake Friendly Initiative, created 15 years ago by a group of nine communities to help maintain the health of Lake Winnipeg, will support adapting the group’s existing resources as the initiative is taken over by the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region.

“Water is a precious resource and we all need to work together to ensure we make every drop count,” said Klein in a statement.

“We are making investments in initiatives that enhance protections for Lake Winnipeg and our watersheds, helping ensure the sustainable management of our valuable water resources, now and for future generations.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province also announced expansion plans for some of its watershed districts — partnerships between the provincial government and municipalities to protect and manage water resources — to the tune of around $265,000.

Those affected are the Northeast Red, Pembina Valley, and Redboine watershed districts.