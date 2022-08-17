Menu

Environment

Manitoba provides $3.1M to fund new environmental advisory committee

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 12:52 pm
Lake Manitoba, Manitoba . View image in full screen
Lake Manitoba, Manitoba . Paolo Jarmillo/submitted

The province is providing $3.1 million in funding to form an environmental advisory committee for the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project.

The new committee will offer advice throughout the construction and operation of the outlet channels.

“Since plans for the outlet channels project first began in 2011, our government has continually engaged with Indigenous groups and other communities that may be affected by the project,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

Read more: $85.5M settlement approved for Lake Manitoba flood victims

“As planning and implementation work on the project continues, this environmental advisory committee will formalize that ongoing engagement process to ensure meaningful input, accurate information and constructive feedback are openly shared.”

The project involves building two diversion channels to improve water regulation and reduce the likelihood of flooding along Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin.

Manitoba floods: Government touts investments in flood-mitigating infrastructure as emergency official warns flooding ‘not over yet’ – Apr 29, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba Government tagLake Manitoba tagLake St. Martin tagDoyle Piwniuk tagManitoba environment tagenvironmental advisory committee tagflood channels tagLake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project. tag

