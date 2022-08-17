Manitoba provides $3.1M to fund new environmental advisory committee

Send this page to someone via email

The province is providing $3.1 million in funding to form an environmental advisory committee for the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project.

The new committee will offer advice throughout the construction and operation of the outlet channels.

“Since plans for the outlet channels project first began in 2011, our government has continually engaged with Indigenous groups and other communities that may be affected by the project,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

“As planning and implementation work on the project continues, this environmental advisory committee will formalize that ongoing engagement process to ensure meaningful input, accurate information and constructive feedback are openly shared.”

The project involves building two diversion channels to improve water regulation and reduce the likelihood of flooding along Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Manitoba floods: Government touts investments in flood-mitigating infrastructure as emergency official warns flooding ‘not over yet’ Manitoba floods: Government touts investments in flood-mitigating infrastructure as emergency official warns flooding ‘not over yet’ – Apr 29, 2022