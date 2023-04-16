Menu

Crime

Man with ‘violent history’ arrested following standoff in West Kelowna

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 16, 2023 1:27 pm
Kelowna RCMP say a standoff on Saturday involving a man with a 'violent history' ended when the emergency response team detained him. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say a standoff on Saturday involving a man with a 'violent history' ended when the emergency response team detained him. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kelowna RCMP say a standoff on Saturday that involved a man with a “violent history” ended when he was taken into custody.

Police and emergency response teams surrounded a residence on Nancee Way in West Kelowna on Saturday at around noon, after a frontline officer spotted a man with several warrants enter an outbuilding on the property.

Read more: Police standoff unfolds in West Kelowna

Due to the man’s violent history, and after the man’s refusal to follow police orders to exit the building, RCMP decided it would need to deploy the emergency response team, who successfully detained the man before taking him into custody.

RCMP did not name the individual taken into custody, and it’s not clear if he remains there.

Story continues below advertisement

At this time, police say there is no concern for public safety.

