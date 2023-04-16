Man with ‘violent history’ arrested following standoff in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP say a standoff on Saturday that involved a man with a “violent history” ended when he was taken into custody.

Police and emergency response teams surrounded a residence on Nancee Way in West Kelowna on Saturday at around noon, after a frontline officer spotted a man with several warrants enter an outbuilding on the property.

Due to the man’s violent history, and after the man’s refusal to follow police orders to exit the building, RCMP decided it would need to deploy the emergency response team, who successfully detained the man before taking him into custody.

RCMP did not name the individual taken into custody, and it’s not clear if he remains there.

At this time, police say there is no concern for public safety.