Crime

Police standoff unfolds in West Kelowna

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 9:30 pm
Police and emergency response teams swarmed a property on Nancee Way in West Kelowna, B.C. this afternoon.
Police and emergency response teams swarmed a property on Nancee Way in West Kelowna, B.C. this afternoon.

Neighbours at the scene told Global News that officers surrounded the home around noon, trying to get whoever’s is inside to come out.

Read more: Police converge on Kelowna Hells Angels Clubhouse

“There was tactical snipers, dogs, it was well put together and then they had the drone team up,” said Kevin Marsh, who witnessed the events. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Police had Nancee Way blocked off in both directions while police, E.R.T, Ambulance and the fire department remained at the scene.

Read more: RCMP descend on UBC Okanagan for ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on campus

“They fired tear gas a few times. Nothing has happened,” said Heather McKnight, a witness to the events.

On the scene police could be heard on a speaker phone telling whoever inside to come out with their hands up. According to neighbours that has gone on for most of the day A drone was also seen flying over the area. At this time it is not known what led to the stand off.

