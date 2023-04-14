Menu

Crime

Police converge on Kelowna Hell’s Angel’s Clubhouse

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 2:22 pm
Mounties wearing face masks and bulletproof vests were out in force Friday in what is believed to be the long-awaited seizure of the Kelowna Hell's Angels clubhouse.
Mounties wearing face masks and bulletproof vests were out in force Friday in what is believed to be the long-awaited seizure of the Kelowna Hell's Angels clubhouse. Global News
Mounties were out Friday in what is believed to be the long-awaited seizure of the Kelowna Hell’s Angels clubhouse.

They arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and before noon were seen using a locksmith to try and gain entry to the building, according to a reporter on the scene.

It’s been nearly two months since B.C.’s top court ruled that three Hells Angels’ clubhouses were eligible for seizure because members will likely keep using these locations to plan more crime. Yet prior to Friday, nothing had happened. The court of appeal decision reverses an earlier supreme court decision

Read more: B.C. wins longstanding civil forfeiture case against Hells Angels

“Having considered the evidence of unlawful activity together with the findings …concerning both the Hells Angels in general and the Clubhouses in particular, we are satisfied that the inference clearly arises that members’ engagement in unlawful activities was facilitated through access to information gathered surreptitiously at the Clubhouses, and protection from surveillance and detection by law enforcement offered by the Clubhouses. Indeed, the most logical and reasonable inference to be drawn from the evidence is that the Clubhouses were designed and outfitted at least in part for that very purpose,” B.C. Court of Appeal justices Mary Newbury, Christopher Grauer and Leonard Marchand wrote in the February decision.

“We are further satisfied that such use of the Clubhouses was likely to continue. There was no evidence of any change in the nature of the Hells Angels, or to the Clubhouses, that would suggest otherwise.”

B.C. wins longstanding civil forfeiture case against Hells Angels

The clubhouses are located at 3598 E. Georgia St. in Vancouver, 805 Victoria Rd. in Nanaimo, and 837 Ellis St. in Kelowna.

The province’s Civil Forfeiture Office was established in 2006 to seize proceeds of crime. Since then, the clubhouses belonging to the Hells Angels have been raided repeatedly.

Read more: B.C. loses lengthy legal battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Vancouver, Nanaimo

The province's Civil Forfeiture Office was established in 2006 to seize proceeds of crime. Not long after it was organized, the motorcycle gang's clubhouses were raided by police.

B.C. government wins appeal to seize Hells Angels clubhouses
Hells AngelsBC Court of AppealKelowna Hells Angels clubhouseBC's top courtChristopher FrauerLeonard MarchandMary NewburyRaid of Kelowna airport
