Thompson RCMP looking for missing 27-year-old man

Thompson RCMP are looking for a man they say has been missing since last Thursday.

Police say 27-year-old Ranston (Randy) Dick was last seen on Monday, April 3, when it was learned that he was returning to Split Lake and expected to arrive in the community sometime in the evening hours of April, 5.

Police say it is believed he posted a message to social media on April, 8 stating that he was ok, but he has not been seen in person and his current whereabouts are unknown.

All attempts to find him have turned up dry and police say they are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as 5’11”, 350lbs, with short dark hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts, please call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.