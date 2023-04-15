Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thompson RCMP looking for missing 27-year-old man

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 6:52 pm
27-year-old Ranston (Randy) Dick. View image in full screen
27-year-old Ranston (Randy) Dick. Thompson RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thompson RCMP are looking for a man they say has been missing since last Thursday.

Police say 27-year-old Ranston (Randy) Dick was last seen on Monday, April 3, when it was learned that he was returning to Split Lake and expected to arrive in the community sometime in the evening hours of April, 5.

Police say it is believed he posted a message to social media on April, 8 stating that he was ok, but he has not been seen in person and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Read more: Missing 63-year-old man found, Winnipeg police say

All attempts to find him have turned up dry and police say they are concerned for his well-being.

Trending Now

He is described as 5’11”, 350lbs, with short dark hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts, please call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.

More on Canada
RCMPManitobaMissingMissing ManMissing PersonsThompson RCMPThompson Manitoba
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers