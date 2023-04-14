Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Full schedule released for Winnipeg Jets first-round playoff series against Vegas Golden Knights

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 11:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Jets fans to gather on Donald Street, True North Square for playoff parties'
Jets fans to gather on Donald Street, True North Square for playoff parties
The playoff-bound Winnipeg Jets have announced plans for this year’s whiteout street parties. Katherine Dornian reports on the twists to this year's events.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

We now know all of the dates and some of the times for the Winnipeg Jets’ first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jets fans will be in for a few late nights with the first two games in Las Vegas set for Tuesday, April 18 at 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 20 at 9 p.m.

The series then shifts back to Winnipeg for a Saturday afternoon affair on April 22, set for 3 p.m.

Game 4 returns to the late shift, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24.

Read more: ANALYSIS: Underdog Jets face uphill battle with playoffs set to begin

If necessary, Game 5 would be held back in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27, followed by another Saturday game in Winnipeg on April 29.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A seventh and deciding game would be held on Monday, May 1 in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale for the Jets’ home games on Saturday.

 

NHLWinnipeg JetsStanley Cup PlayoffsVegas Golden KnightsPlayoff Schedule
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers