Full schedule released for Winnipeg Jets first-round playoff series against Vegas Golden Knights

Send this page to someone via email

We now know all of the dates and some of the times for the Winnipeg Jets’ first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jets fans will be in for a few late nights with the first two games in Las Vegas set for Tuesday, April 18 at 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 20 at 9 p.m.

The series then shifts back to Winnipeg for a Saturday afternoon affair on April 22, set for 3 p.m.

Game 4 returns to the late shift, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24.

If necessary, Game 5 would be held back in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27, followed by another Saturday game in Winnipeg on April 29.

Story continues below advertisement

A seventh and deciding game would be held on Monday, May 1 in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale for the Jets’ home games on Saturday.