Kingston, Ont. police warn of dangerous man driving stolen car erratically

Kingston police are warning the public about an individual who is believed to be driving a stolen vehicle in a dangerous manner.
Police have responded to multiple incidents involving the individual, who they say has been observed operating a car in an extremely dangerous manner. Police say the car is a stolen vehicle.
Robert Sly-Day, 31, of Kingston, was last observed wearing a flat-brim hat, black-hooded sweatshirt and black thick-rimmed eyeglasses.
He was driving a stolen 2009 grey two-door Chevrolet Cobalt bearing Ontario licence plate CETE 017, according to police.
Anyone with information on where Sly-Day or the vehicle is can contact police at 613-549-4660.
Police say if you believe you see Sly-Day or the vehicle, do not approach him but call 911.
