Kingston, Ont. police warn of dangerous man driving stolen car erratically

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are warning the public about an individual who is believed to be driving a stolen vehicle in a dangerous manner.

Police have responded to multiple incidents involving the individual, who they say has been observed operating a car in an extremely dangerous manner. Police say the car is a stolen vehicle.

Kingston police say a man is driving this stolen vehicle erratically throughout the city. Kingston Police

Robert Sly-Day, 31, of Kingston, was last observed wearing a flat-brim hat, black-hooded sweatshirt and black thick-rimmed eyeglasses.

Story continues below advertisement

He was driving a stolen 2009 grey two-door Chevrolet Cobalt bearing Ontario licence plate CETE 017, according to police.

Anyone with information on where Sly-Day or the vehicle is can contact police at 613-549-4660.

Police say if you believe you see Sly-Day or the vehicle, do not approach him but call 911.