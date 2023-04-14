Menu

Headline link
Crime

Kingston, Ont. police warn of dangerous man driving stolen car erratically

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 1:04 pm
The Kingston Police wish to warn the public of an individual who is believed to be operating a stolen vehicle in a dangerous manner.
Kingston police are warning the public about an individual who is believed to be driving a stolen vehicle in a dangerous manner.

Police have responded to multiple incidents involving the individual, who they say has been observed operating a car in an extremely dangerous manner. Police say the car is a stolen vehicle.

Kingston police say a man is driving this stolen vehicle erratically throughout the city.
Robert Sly-Day, 31, of Kingston, was last observed wearing a flat-brim hat, black-hooded sweatshirt and black thick-rimmed eyeglasses.

Secure bike rack hub being installed in downtown Kingston, Ont.

He was driving a stolen 2009 grey two-door Chevrolet Cobalt bearing Ontario licence plate CETE 017, according to police.

Anyone with information on where Sly-Day or the vehicle is can contact police at 613-549-4660.

Police say if you believe you see Sly-Day or the vehicle, do not approach him but call 911.

KingstonygkKingston PoliceStolen VehicleDangerous DrivingChevy Cobaltrobert sly-day
