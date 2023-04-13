Menu

Crime

Man caught with loaded, stolen revolver and hundreds of rounds of ammo: B.C. police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 9:50 pm
Police say they caught a man carrying this ammunition, along with a loaded gun on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Police say they caught a man carrying this ammunition, along with a loaded gun on Tuesday night. Saanich police
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple firearms charges after allegedly being busted with a loaded, stolen revolver and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

In a media release, Saanich, B.C., police said they arrested Raymond Beaton, 57, in the 4000-block of Cedar Hill Road Tuesday night.

Read more: Guns seized, 5 men charged in major Lower Mainland firearms trafficking probe

Police were responding to reports a man had illegally gained entry to a nearby residential complex, and were able to track Beaton down with the use of a police dog.

When officers caught up with him, they found him to be carrying a bag with about 500 rounds of 9 millimetre and .22 calibre ammunition, police said.

The police dog and its handler located a .22 calibre revolver nearby, loaded with ammunition matching the rounds in the bag, according to police.

Read more: Teen charged after loaded 357 Magnum, cache of guns seized: Vancouver police

Investigators said the gun was reported stolen in a break-in in Port McNeil two years ago.

Beaton has been charged with possession of a restricted firearm while prohibited from possessing one, possession of a weapon obtained during an offence, possession of a restricted weapon and possession of restricted weapon with ammunition.

 

