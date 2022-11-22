Teen charged after loaded 357 Magnum, cache of guns seized: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say a 17-year-old boy is facing firearms charges after police seized a “cache” of loaded guns and weapons from a Downtown Eastside rooming house.
In a Tuesday media release, police said they discovered the weapons while responding to a report someone had illegally entered a room at the Grand Union near Abbott and Hastings streets on Saturday.
Read more: Incoming B.C. premier David Eby says province will take over coordinating approach to Downtown Eastside
The teen allegedly confronted officers with a loaded gun, police said.
-
‘Greed has taken over’: Why forced financing has some consumers driving away from buying a vehicle
-
‘Like a zombie’: Ontario group home chain accused of overmedicating kids in care
After arresting the teen, officers found five more guns, including a loaded 357 Magnum and a pair of loaded revolvers, along with body armour, machetes, ammunition, replica guns, and drugs, according to the release.
The suspect, who can not be identified because he is a minor, was charged with firearms possession.
Comments