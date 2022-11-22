Menu

Crime

Teen charged after loaded 357 Magnum, cache of guns seized: Vancouver police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 4:06 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say a 17-year-old boy is facing firearms charges after police seized a “cache” of loaded guns and weapons from a Downtown Eastside rooming house.

In a Tuesday media release, police said they discovered the weapons while responding to a report someone had illegally entered a room at the Grand Union near Abbott and Hastings streets on Saturday.

Read more: Incoming B.C. premier David Eby says province will take over coordinating approach to Downtown Eastside

The teen allegedly confronted officers with a loaded gun, police said.

After arresting the teen, officers found five more guns, including a loaded 357 Magnum and a pair of loaded revolvers, along with body armour, machetes, ammunition, replica guns, and drugs, according to the release.

The suspect, who can not be identified because he is a minor, was charged with firearms possession.

