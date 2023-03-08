Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guns seized, 5 men charged in major Lower Mainland firearms trafficking probe

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 5:57 pm
Guns seized during a series of raids across Metro Vancouver on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Guns seized during a series of raids across Metro Vancouver on Tuesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s gang-focused Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit announced charges against five men Wednesday in what it called a major firearms trafficking investigation.

The unit said it also seized a cache of drugs and guns.

Read more: 7 charged in B.C. anti-gang unit’s guns and drugs probe now arrested

The CFSEU said it started working with the New Westminster Police Department on a probe into an alleged gun trafficker last fall, which later expanded to multiple suspects.

On Tuesday, the unit searched several businesses and homes in Langley, New Westminster, Burnaby, Coquitlam, North Vancouver and Maple Ridge.

Click to play video: 'Nearly 1,400 prohibited weapons seized at Vancouver International Airport'
Nearly 1,400 prohibited weapons seized at Vancouver International Airport

Those search warrants netted six handguns, a rifle, multiple prohibited gun parts and magazines and body armour pieces, as well as suspected fentanyl and a kilogram of suspected cocaine.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Early results indicate that the firearms have been sourced both domestically and internationally,” the CFSEU said in a media release

The unit was working with U.S. law enforcement to try and trace the guns’ origins, it added.

Read more: B.C. RCMP seize huge cache of guns, parts, ammunition from alleged firearm trafficker

Twenty-four-year-old Arman Anthony Giordano of Maple Ridge, 28-year-old Brandon Vuong Nguyen of Burnaby, 39-year-old Ali Sabha Taghan of Langley, 33-year-old Derek Melville Johnston of North Vancouver and 30-year-old Jerry Lino of Coquitlam were arrested on Tuesday, it said.

The men have been charged with various weapons charges and were due in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible, the CFSEU said.

More on Crime
CrimeGunsChargesFirearmsCFSEUCombined Forces Special Enforcement UnitSearch Warrantsgun chargesgun traffickingmetro vancouver crimefirearms trafficking
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers