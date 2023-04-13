Police chief reassures Calgarians following run of violent crimes: ‘Calgary remains a safe city’

Send this page to someone via email

Following a violent 24 hours in Calgary that saw multiple shootings and stabbings, the city’s top cop is urging calm among ordinary Calgarians.

“Calgary remains a safe city,” Calgary Police Service Chief Mark Neufeld said Thursday afternoon.

The police chief addressed assembled media outside a grocery story in the city’s Sunnyside neighbourhood that had shots fired outside it.

Neufeld said that the Wednesday evening shooting – like most instances of violent crime in the city – was targeted and involved individuals who were known to each other and police.

“It’s not the people that are going to the grocery store or going to enjoy a restaurant, or enjoy the community in whatever way that they do, that are experiencing these levels of violence,” Neufeld said.

He said violent crimes in the city in 2022 were down compared to 2021 levels and are roughly level with the five-year average.

“We’re not seeing a huge uptick in violent crime.”

According to CPS, some violent crime numbers are down this year when compared to the same period last year.

Shootings are down in 2023, with only 28 shootings occurring in Calgary. The same time period in 2022 saw 48 shootings.

And there are fewer homicides this year, with four deaths having been classified as such as of April 13, 2023. At the same date last year, the city saw 10 homicides.

Neufeld said the city sits in the middle of Statistics Canada’s crime severity index.

But the police chief said police are dealing with mental health-related calls and issues that are spilling into public spaces. He added Calgary is not alone in Canada in the manifestations of violent crime in public spaces.

And he was adamant that, with the support of all orders of government, “(police) are on it.”

With a stabbing on a city bus, shots fired in two different parts of the city and a body being found in a suitcase within a 48-hour period, Neufeld said he is “disgusted with that is going on in our city.”

“This cluster struck a chord with Calgarians for sure, and it struck a chord with me.”